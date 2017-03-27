Rebate program for water conservation to begin
That's when Wichita residents can receive incentives if they install water conservation devices this year, according to a release issued last week by the Wichita Public Works and Utilities Department. Starting Monday, applications may be picked up at the city's Environmental Health building at 1900 E. Ninth St. Applications and instructions are also available at www.wichita.gov .
