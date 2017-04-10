Pot proponents, church leaders clash at Wichita polling place

Police responded Tuesday morning to a disagreement between marijuana proponents and the leadership of a Wichita church serving as a polling place for the 4th Congressional District special election . Tabitha Lehman, Sedgwick County's election commissioner, said pot proponents asking voters to sign a petition asking the city to relax marijuana laws were asked by the leadership of the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1101 N. River Blvd., to move.

