Pot proponents, church leaders clash at Wichita polling place
Police responded Tuesday morning to a disagreement between marijuana proponents and the leadership of a Wichita church serving as a polling place for the 4th Congressional District special election . Tabitha Lehman, Sedgwick County's election commissioner, said pot proponents asking voters to sign a petition asking the city to relax marijuana laws were asked by the leadership of the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1101 N. River Blvd., to move.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans survive election scare, narrowly wi...
|26 min
|Trump your President
|3
|Cruz supports Estes in competitive congressiona...
|4 hr
|Okie dokie
|18
|The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f...
|6 hr
|BuildTheWall
|1
|The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f...
|6 hr
|BuildTheWall
|1
|4 cases of measles confirmed in Toronto and Mis...
|Apr 1
|Pandemic
|2
|Travel trailer parking ordinances
|Mar 31
|Merlin
|1
|Do you have a drug problem? Do you have childre...
|Mar 30
|Topo Geego
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC