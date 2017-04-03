Possible homicide in southwest Wichita
Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson talks about a disturbance in southwest Wichita on Sunday, April 9, 2017, that left one person dead. Travis White, an FAA-licensed drone pilot in Neodesha, Kansas, recently captured new aerial views of Joyland, an abandoned amusement park in south Wichita.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|4 cases of measles confirmed in Toronto and Mis...
|Apr 1
|Pandemic
|2
|Travel trailer parking ordinances
|Mar 31
|Merlin
|1
|Do you have a drug problem? Do you have childre...
|Mar 30
|Topo Geego
|2
|Domestic abuse (Aug '16)
|Mar 22
|fearful
|23
|Wichita State sucks
|Mar 20
|Cats Fan
|1
|Illegal immigrants from Mexico, Guatemala charg...
|Mar 20
|spud
|9
|Bryan Wooten
|Mar 14
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|7
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC