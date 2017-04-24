Popular Wichita-based rock group breaking up
After performing together for 15 years, Moreland and Arbuckle is officially breaking up, according to a Tuesday news release from the band's label, Alligator Records. The band's founding members, Aaron Moreland and Dustin Arbuckle, decided to "amicably dissolve the band," while playing any tour dates already on the schedule.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drugs in central ks
|3 hr
|opiophile
|2
|The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f...
|Apr 22
|Scott
|4
|brothel behind texas roadhouse (Aug '08)
|Apr 21
|moe
|49
|Judge Seth Rundle
|Apr 21
|Concerned citizen
|1
|Bryan Wooten
|Apr 19
|mean
|9
|Clint Rada
|Apr 14
|Amanda
|1
|Cruz supports Estes in competitive congressiona...
|Apr 14
|Hillary got thumped
|28
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC