Popular online: US teen sings Cohen's 'Hallelujah' into well
A haunting rendition of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah," sung by an American high school student into a wishing well in Italy, has gained a lot of online attention. Tiffany Ruan was on a spring trip with a singing group from her school in Wichita, Kansas, last week when she spotted the well in Venice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|4 cases of measles confirmed in Toronto and Mis...
|Apr 1
|Pandemic
|2
|Travel trailer parking ordinances
|Mar 31
|Merlin
|1
|Do you have a drug problem? Do you have childre...
|Mar 30
|Topo Geego
|2
|Domestic abuse (Aug '16)
|Mar 22
|fearful
|23
|Wichita State sucks
|Mar 20
|Cats Fan
|1
|Illegal immigrants from Mexico, Guatemala charg...
|Mar 20
|spud
|9
|Bryan Wooten
|Mar 14
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|7
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC