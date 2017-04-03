Police: Unclear whether boya s shooting was accidental or suicide

A Wichita police spokesman said Wednesday investigators were still trying to determine whether a shooting that claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy was accidental or intentionally self-inflicted. The boy's father found him on the floor of a bedroom closet with a single gunshot wound to his upper body at around 6 p.m. Tuesday, Officer Charley Davidson said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.