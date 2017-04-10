Police identify man killed in west Wichita
Stanislaus V. Saiz, 56, was killed early Sunday when he was shot multiple times while sitting in his car in front of a house in the 600 block of North Edwards, said Lt. Jeff Gilmore of the Wichita Police Department.
