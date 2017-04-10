Pizza place in east Wichita robbed at gunpoint

Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said the Papa John's location at 7800 E. Harry, near Harry and Rock, was robbed by a man with a handgun at around 9:45 p.m. Sunday night. The man, who was wearing a ski mask, demanded money from the business and two employees, a 19-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman.

