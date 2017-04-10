Pizza place in east Wichita robbed at...

Pizza place in east Wichita robbed at gunpoint

Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said the Papa John's location at 7800 E. Harry, near Harry and Rock, was robbed by a man with a handgun at around 9:45 p.m. Sunday night. The man, who was wearing a ski mask, demanded money from the business and two employees, a 19-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman.

