PHOTOS: Sedgwick County, Wichita poli...

PHOTOS: Sedgwick County, Wichita police's most wanted

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Name: Joseph Gregory Zachare Age: 20 Race/Sex: White/Male Height: 5ft 9in Weight: 150 lbs Hair/Eyes: Brown/Hazel AKA: Joseph Zachre Scars/Marks/Tattoo: Joseph Zachare is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office for probation violation for aggravated burglary and theft. He was last known to be living in the Wichita area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 4 cases of measles confirmed in Toronto and Mis... Sat Pandemic 2
Travel trailer parking ordinances Fri Merlin 1
Do you have a drug problem? Do you have childre... Mar 30 Topo Geego 2
Domestic abuse (Aug '16) Mar 22 fearful 23
Wichita State sucks Mar 20 Cats Fan 1
News Illegal immigrants from Mexico, Guatemala charg... Mar 20 spud 9
Bryan Wooten Mar 14 Bryan Wooten is a... 7
See all Wichita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Forum Now

Wichita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Final Four
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
 

Wichita, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,650 • Total comments across all topics: 280,025,177

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC