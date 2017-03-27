PHOTOS: Sedgwick County, Wichita police's most wanted

Name: Joseph Gregory Zachare Age: 20 Race/Sex: White/Male Height: 5ft 9in Weight: 150 lbs Hair/Eyes: Brown/Hazel AKA: Joseph Zachre Scars/Marks/Tattoo: Joseph Zachare is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office for probation violation for aggravated burglary and theft. He was last known to be living in the Wichita area.

