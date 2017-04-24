Paul McCartney to play in Wichita
Intrust Bank Arena announced Tuesday morning that the former Beatle, now 74, will bring his One on One tour to Kansas. It will be the first time McCartney, who rose to meteoric popularity as a member of the Beatles and retained mass popularity during a decades-long solo career, has performed in Kansas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
