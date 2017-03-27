Oklahoma: How Kansas can protect itse...

Oklahoma: How Kansas can protect itself better from wildfires

Oklahoma had to learn the hard way that Kansas fights fires unlike almost anywhere else in the U.S., according to George Geissler, the director of the Oklahoma Forest Service. Instead of reaching out to a single Kansas agency during the Anderson Creek fire last year - which burned nearly 400,000 acres near Medicine Lodge - Oklahoma had to reach out separately to each Kansas county impacted by the fire.

