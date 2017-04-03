New charges for woman accused in triple killing near Moundridge

The woman arrested in connection with a triple killing near Moundridge last fall is facing three new criminal charges in Sedgwick County. Harvey County Attorney David Yoder earlier this week announced that capital murder and first-degree murder charges filed against 31-year-old Myrta M. Rangel were being dismissed after it was decided that Sedgwick County was the better venue for pursuing her criminal case.

