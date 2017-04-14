Nepali translator will speak in Topeka
A Wycliffe Associates banquet will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, April 24, at Western Hills Baptist Church, 2900 S.W. Auburn Road. In addition to his duties with Wycliffe Associates, Rai also serves about 600 youths at his local church, teaching them from the Bible every week.
