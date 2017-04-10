Necropsy shows fallen K-9 was shot by suspect, Wichita police say

The bullet that killed a Wichita police canine in March was fired by the man the dog was sent to stop, a spokeswoman for the agency said Tuesday. Rooster, a K-9 with the Wichita Police Department, was shot and killed in the line of duty on March 18. On Friday, members of the police community, along with the public, honored Rooster's life during a service at Century II.

