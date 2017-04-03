National Republicans make large ad buy for Kansas House race
Democratic candidate James Thompson accused national Republicans Thursday of trying to buy a Kansas House seat by making a large advertising buy less than a week before the nation's first congressional election since Donald Trump won the White House. His comments came following a candidate event at Wichita State University in which Republican Ron Estes failed to show up, the latest in 10 candidate forums and debates Estes has skipped during the campaign.
