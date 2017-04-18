May luncheon to feature Alaska Airlines executives

Executives from Alaska Airlines will speak on the Seattle-based carrier's new service in Wichita at a luncheon in early May. The Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce, Wichita Eisenhower National Airport and Wichita Aero Club will host a luncheon with Alaska leaders on May 4 at the Hyatt Regency Wichita. Dignitaries from the city of Wichita, Wichita Eisenhower National Airport and Alaska Airlines were on hand to celebrate the first flight of Alaska Airlines non-stop service to Seattle on Thursday, April 13, 2017.

