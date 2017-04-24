Man shot at QuikTrip
Police are asking for help identifying a man who shoved a handgun into the face of a Jimmy Johns employee during a robbery Wednesday at a Kansas City sandwich shop. Philadelphia police are asking the public help them identify a robbery suspect who, after stretching outside in the parking lot, drew a gun on employees at a Dunkin' Donuts in Philadelphia on April 22. No one was hurt, and no shots were fired, but he did get away with the cash from the register.
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Was Dr. Whiteside accused of something years ago (Apr '12)
|3 hr
|cynthia mayo
|12
|Drugs in central ks
|Apr 25
|opiophile
|2
|The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f...
|Apr 22
|Scott
|4
|brothel behind texas roadhouse (Aug '08)
|Apr 21
|moe
|49
|Judge Seth Rundle
|Apr 21
|Concerned citizen
|1
|Bryan Wooten
|Apr 19
|mean
|9
|Clint Rada
|Apr 14
|Amanda
|1
