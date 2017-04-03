Man likely shot himself accidentally while waiting at QuikTrip
Just before 8 p.m. Saturday night, a 911 call referencing a man who had been shot led police to the QuikTrip at Central and Oliver , said a dispatch supervisor. In a news release sent Sunday morning, Wichita police said a 19-year-old man was discovered to have a gunshot wound to one of his legs.
