Man found dead in rural Sedgwick County
A man was found dead on a rural Sedgwick County road early Monday morning, according to a Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office spokesman. Lt. Lin Dehning said that deputies were called at about 7 a.m. to a rural location near 47th Street South and 127th Street East, which is southeast of Wichita.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bryan Wooten
|Sat
|clb
|8
|Clint Rada
|Apr 14
|Amanda
|1
|Cruz supports Estes in competitive congressiona...
|Apr 14
|Hillary got thumped
|28
|coparts buyers beware! they scam you (Oct '08)
|Apr 14
|Crashdummy
|180
|Republicans survive election scare, narrowly wi...
|Apr 12
|SirPrize
|5
|The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f...
|Apr 12
|Denny CranesPlace
|3
|The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f...
|Apr 12
|BuildTheWall
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC