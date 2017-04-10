Lost city found: Etzanoa of the great Wichita Nation

Wichita State archaeologist and anthropologist Donald Blakeslee points out man-made depressions on a boulder in what would have been the lost city of Etzanoa, a home to ancestors of the Wichita tribe. Researchers like Blakeslee believe that the area was a sprawling city of 20,000 people when it was first discovered by Spanish explorers in the early 17th century.

