Light rain for Wichitaa s Friday night

Light rain for Wichitaa s Friday night

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

A brief downpour Friday morning brought less than half an inch of rain to the city. Light rain returned shortly before the evening commute, and intermittent showers are expected to continue through the evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
brothel behind texas roadhouse (Aug '08) 15 hr moe 49
Judge Seth Rundle 17 hr Concerned citizen 1
Bryan Wooten Wed mean 9
Clint Rada Apr 14 Amanda 1
News Cruz supports Estes in competitive congressiona... Apr 14 Hillary got thumped 28
coparts buyers beware! they scam you (Oct '08) Apr 14 Crashdummy 180
News Republicans survive election scare, narrowly wi... Apr 12 SirPrize 5
See all Wichita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Forum Now

Wichita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Wichita, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,334 • Total comments across all topics: 280,476,824

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC