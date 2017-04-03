Kushner arrives in Iraq with Joint Ch...

Kushner arrives in Iraq with Joint Chiefs chairman for visit

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: KSNT-TV Topeka

A Wichita man known for playing air guitar is smiling big, after a stranger gifted him a real, electric guitar. The City of Topeka's new fire chief, Craig Duke joined the KSNT News morning team to discuss his plans for the future in the capital city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSNT-TV Topeka.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 4 cases of measles confirmed in Toronto and Mis... Sat Pandemic 2
Travel trailer parking ordinances Fri Merlin 1
Do you have a drug problem? Do you have childre... Mar 30 Topo Geego 2
Domestic abuse (Aug '16) Mar 22 fearful 23
Wichita State sucks Mar 20 Cats Fan 1
News Illegal immigrants from Mexico, Guatemala charg... Mar 20 spud 9
Bryan Wooten Mar 14 Bryan Wooten is a... 7
See all Wichita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Forum Now

Wichita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Final Four
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
 

Wichita, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,650 • Total comments across all topics: 280,025,172

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC