KFDI/Wichita's JJ Hayes And Tiny Burger Help Recover Stolen Boy Scout Trailer
SCRIPPS Country KFDI/WICHITA morning show personalities JJ HAYES and TINY BURGER helped recover a stolen BOY SCOUT trailer on THURSDAY, APRIL 13th. Hours after posting pictures on the station's website, police located the missing trailer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAccess.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bryan Wooten
|Sat
|clb
|8
|Clint Rada
|Apr 14
|Amanda
|1
|Cruz supports Estes in competitive congressiona...
|Apr 14
|Hillary got thumped
|28
|coparts buyers beware! they scam you (Oct '08)
|Apr 14
|Crashdummy
|180
|Republicans survive election scare, narrowly wi...
|Apr 12
|SirPrize
|5
|The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f...
|Apr 12
|Denny CranesPlace
|3
|The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f...
|Apr 12
|BuildTheWall
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC