Judge orders Kansas official to produce plan taken to Trump

In this Nov. 20, 2016, file photo, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, right, holds a stack of papers as he meets with then President-elect Donald Trump at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster clubhouse in Bedminster, N.J. A federal judge has ordered Kansas' top elections official to turn over a proposed changes to federal voting rights laws that he took to a meeting with President Trump. After privately examining the documents, U.S. Magistrate James O'Hara ruled Monday, April 17, 2017, that parts of documents from Kobach are "unquestionably relevant" to a lawsuit challenging a state law requiring voters provide proof of their U.S. citizenship when registering.

