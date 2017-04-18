Judge orders Kansas official to produce plan taken to Trump
In this Nov. 20, 2016, file photo, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, right, holds a stack of papers as he meets with then President-elect Donald Trump at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster clubhouse in Bedminster, N.J. A federal judge has ordered Kansas' top elections official to turn over a proposed changes to federal voting rights laws that he took to a meeting with President Trump. After privately examining the documents, U.S. Magistrate James O'Hara ruled Monday, April 17, 2017, that parts of documents from Kobach are "unquestionably relevant" to a lawsuit challenging a state law requiring voters provide proof of their U.S. citizenship when registering.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bryan Wooten
|Wed
|mean
|9
|Clint Rada
|Apr 14
|Amanda
|1
|Cruz supports Estes in competitive congressiona...
|Apr 14
|Hillary got thumped
|28
|coparts buyers beware! they scam you (Oct '08)
|Apr 14
|Crashdummy
|180
|Republicans survive election scare, narrowly wi...
|Apr 12
|SirPrize
|5
|The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f...
|Apr 12
|Denny CranesPlace
|3
|The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f...
|Apr 12
|BuildTheWall
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC