Jazz, show tunes are among things to do
New York City-based drummer Pete Zimmer joins the trio Organique at a free jazz concert beginning at 5:30 p.m. in Krehbiel Auditorium on the Bethe College campus in North Newton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f...
|Sat
|Scott
|4
|brothel behind texas roadhouse (Aug '08)
|Apr 21
|moe
|49
|Judge Seth Rundle
|Apr 21
|Concerned citizen
|1
|Bryan Wooten
|Apr 19
|mean
|9
|Clint Rada
|Apr 14
|Amanda
|1
|Cruz supports Estes in competitive congressiona...
|Apr 14
|Hillary got thumped
|28
|coparts buyers beware! they scam you (Oct '08)
|Apr 14
|Crashdummy
|180
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC