Injured Wichita officer undergoes surgery in Colorado

18 hrs ago

Brian Arterburn underwent a scheduled surgery on Friday, according to a spokesman for the injured Wichita police officer's family. David Nienstedt said in an e-mail Monday night that the operation is expected to cause a short delay to Arterburn's rehabilitation at a hospital in Englewood, Colo.

