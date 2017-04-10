Injured Wichita officer undergoes surgery in Colorado
Brian Arterburn underwent a scheduled surgery on Friday, according to a spokesman for the injured Wichita police officer's family. David Nienstedt said in an e-mail Monday night that the operation is expected to cause a short delay to Arterburn's rehabilitation at a hospital in Englewood, Colo.
