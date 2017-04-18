Hunt continues for man accused of sho...

Hunt continues for man accused of shooting, killing deputy

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 18 Read more: KTEN-TV Denison

Emergency crews and law enforcement responded to the scene near I-35 and Mulhall in Logan County, north of Oklahoma City. KOCO reports the deputy was serving an eviction notice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTEN-TV Denison.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Judge Seth Rundle 47 min Concerned citizen 1
Bryan Wooten Wed mean 9
Clint Rada Apr 14 Amanda 1
News Cruz supports Estes in competitive congressiona... Apr 14 Hillary got thumped 28
coparts buyers beware! they scam you (Oct '08) Apr 14 Crashdummy 180
News Republicans survive election scare, narrowly wi... Apr 12 SirPrize 5
News The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f... Apr 12 Denny CranesPlace 3
See all Wichita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Forum Now

Wichita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Wichita, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,894 • Total comments across all topics: 280,460,159

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC