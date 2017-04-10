Heavy snow expected in parts of Kansas this weekend
Parts of Kansas could see more than a foot of snow this weekend from a storm that forecasters say is poised to break records and potentially damage what has been shaping up to be a bountiful wheat crop. "There's going to be a bunch of it," said Larry Ruthi, meteorologist-in-charge of the Dodge City branch of the National Weather Service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drugs in central ks
|Apr 25
|opiophile
|2
|The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f...
|Apr 22
|Scott
|4
|brothel behind texas roadhouse (Aug '08)
|Apr 21
|moe
|49
|Judge Seth Rundle
|Apr 21
|Concerned citizen
|1
|Bryan Wooten
|Apr 19
|mean
|9
|Clint Rada
|Apr 14
|Amanda
|1
|Cruz supports Estes in competitive congressiona...
|Apr 14
|Hillary got thumped
|28
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC