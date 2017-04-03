Hank Williams Jr., Skynyrd coming to ...

Hank Williams Jr., Skynyrd coming to party at El Dorado Lake

Read more: The Wichita Eagle

The first Dam Music Festival, the brainchild of local festival enthusiasts Ross Viner, Brent Hanson and C.J. Wilson, is set for July 28 and 29 at El Dorado Lake. "The numbers at that lake get huge - 56,000 to 65,000 go to that lake over Fourth of July weekend," Wilson said.

Wichita, KS

