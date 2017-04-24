Goddard man who robbed Hutchinson Dillons gets two-plus years for two Wichita hold-ups
Hutchinson Police officers investigate a robbery at the Dillons store at 14th Ave and Main Street in March 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drugs in central ks
|Tue
|opiophile
|2
|The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f...
|Apr 22
|Scott
|4
|brothel behind texas roadhouse (Aug '08)
|Apr 21
|moe
|49
|Judge Seth Rundle
|Apr 21
|Concerned citizen
|1
|Bryan Wooten
|Apr 19
|mean
|9
|Clint Rada
|Apr 14
|Amanda
|1
|Cruz supports Estes in competitive congressiona...
|Apr 14
|Hillary got thumped
|28
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC