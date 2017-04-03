Former Wichita star Sexton eulogized during memorial service
A football star for what now is Wichita State University was eulogized at a memorial service for his composure confronting racism directed at him and other black athletes in the 1940s. About 100 family and friends gathered Saturday at Koch Arena for the service for Linwood Sexton, who died March 29 at the age of 90, The Wichita Eagle reported.
