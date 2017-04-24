Flood Warning issued April 30 at 6:24AM CDT expiring May 2 at 6:04AM CDT in effect for: Montgomery
KSC125-302205- /O.NEW.KICT.FL.W.0027.170430T1124Z-170502T1104Z/ /CFVK1.1.ER.170430T1124Z.170501T0000Z.170501T1704Z.NO/ 305 AM CDT SUN APR 30 2017 The National Weather Service in Wichita, KS has issued a * Flood Warning for The Verdigris River At Coffeyville. * From this morning until Tuesday morning.
