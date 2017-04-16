ERA Real Estate Expands Kansas Presence With New Affiliation
ERA Real Estate has expanded its Kansas presence with a new affiliation, the company recently announced. The Wichita, Kan.-based firm, led by majority owner Brodrick Jayroe and vice president Mary Jayroe, will now operate as ERA Great American Realty, serving Wichita.
