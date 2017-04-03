Eighth Wichita-area Jimmya s Egg to open in southwest Wichita
The new Jimmy's Egg in El Dorado, shown here, is opening on April 10. Another new one will follow in July near Pawnee and Seneca. The new Jimmy's Egg in El Dorado, shown here, is opening on April 10. Another new one will follow in July near Pawnee and Seneca.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|4 cases of measles confirmed in Toronto and Mis...
|Apr 1
|Pandemic
|2
|Travel trailer parking ordinances
|Mar 31
|Merlin
|1
|Do you have a drug problem? Do you have childre...
|Mar 30
|Topo Geego
|2
|Domestic abuse (Aug '16)
|Mar 22
|fearful
|23
|Wichita State sucks
|Mar 20
|Cats Fan
|1
|Illegal immigrants from Mexico, Guatemala charg...
|Mar 20
|spud
|9
|Bryan Wooten
|Mar 14
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|7
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC