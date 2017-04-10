Eat Fit Go, a prepackaged meal franchise, coming to east Wichita
Eat Fit Go , a prepackaged meal franchise that looks more like a grocery store than a restaurant, is opening in 1,200 square feet at 2564 N. Greenwich. That's the center in front of Academy Sports on the east side.
