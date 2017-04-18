Dost thou favor a lively joust? Then prithee, get thee to renaissance festival
Are you a chivalrous knight? A goodly maiden? A well-timed fool? Or perhaps you just wish you could acceptably wear a doublet and full suit of armor in public. Fortunately, Wichita's Great Plains Renaissance Festival is just around the corner, and an ample supply of lords and ladies will welcome additions to the court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f...
|4 hr
|Scott
|4
|brothel behind texas roadhouse (Aug '08)
|Fri
|moe
|49
|Judge Seth Rundle
|Fri
|Concerned citizen
|1
|Bryan Wooten
|Apr 19
|mean
|9
|Clint Rada
|Apr 14
|Amanda
|1
|Cruz supports Estes in competitive congressiona...
|Apr 14
|Hillary got thumped
|28
|coparts buyers beware! they scam you (Oct '08)
|Apr 14
|Crashdummy
|180
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC