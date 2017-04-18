Dost thou favor a lively joust? Then ...

Dost thou favor a lively joust? Then prithee, get thee to renaissance festival

Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Are you a chivalrous knight? A goodly maiden? A well-timed fool? Or perhaps you just wish you could acceptably wear a doublet and full suit of armor in public. Fortunately, Wichita's Great Plains Renaissance Festival is just around the corner, and an ample supply of lords and ladies will welcome additions to the court.

