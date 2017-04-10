Details released on chase, fatal shooting Police have identified the...
Police have identified the man who was killed after a chase and a shootout with law enforcement officers in Sumner County. 25-year-old Charles Johnston of Wichita was killed early Thursday when he fired at deputies who had chased him from the southwest part of the city.
