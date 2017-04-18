Democratic primary battle for governor more likely as Ward opens door to run
The top Democrat in the Kansas House says he has been approached about running for governor, increasing the likelihood of the first contested Democratic primary for the office in two decades. Former Wichita Mayor Carl Brewer entered the race in February, and former state Agriculture Secretary Josh Svaty says he is considering a run.
