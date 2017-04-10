Cruz stumps for Estes in Wichita, urg...

Cruz stumps for Estes in Wichita, urging Republicans to vote

Saying that "today the eyes of the whole country are on Kansas," Texas Sen. Ted Cruz urged voters in Kansas' 4th District to support Ron Estes in Tuesday's congressional special election. Cruz, a 2016 presidential candidate, rallied Monday afternoon with about 200 Estes supporters in a hangar stop near Eisenhower National Airport, the last major campaign event leading up to Tuesday's election.

