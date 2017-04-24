Could that eerie chill at The Eagle b...

Could that eerie chill at The Eagle be the ghosts of reporters past?

Despite decades of rumors, paranormal investigators this week were unable to detect any sign of the dead or undead in The Wichita Eagle building. That's even though searchers from KS White Noise Paranormal brought all their sophisticated gear and roamed the four-story building.

