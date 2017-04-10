Coming to Old Town soon: a a game-cha...

Coming to Old Town soon: a a game-changera with security-camera monitoring

The new security-camera monitoring room, on the fifth floor of City Hall, will allow staff to watch dozens of cameras that will be placed around Wichita's Old Town entertainment district. Police Deputy Chief Jose Salcido stands in the the control room under construction at City Hall for the new state-of-the-art security monitoring system.

