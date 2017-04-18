Cockroach on bar, old chili found in Wichita restaurant inspections
Restaurants are inspected when they open as part of the licensing process. Inspections can take place at any time, and follow-up inspections take place if violations aren't corrected on site.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bryan Wooten
|16 hr
|mean
|9
|Clint Rada
|Apr 14
|Amanda
|1
|Cruz supports Estes in competitive congressiona...
|Apr 14
|Hillary got thumped
|28
|coparts buyers beware! they scam you (Oct '08)
|Apr 14
|Crashdummy
|180
|Republicans survive election scare, narrowly wi...
|Apr 12
|SirPrize
|5
|The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f...
|Apr 12
|Denny CranesPlace
|3
|The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f...
|Apr 12
|BuildTheWall
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC