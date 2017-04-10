City of Wichita issues first high ozone alert of year
The city of Wichita issued its first high ozone level alert of the year on Monday - and is asking residents and businesses to take steps to reduce emissions that create the pollutant. Baylee Cunningham, an air quality specialist with the city, said current atmospheric conditions indicate high ozone levels, which may be unhealthy for children, senior citizens and those with respiratory diseases.
