Chris Mann returns for Wichita Grand Opera fundraiser
Known internationally for his work on "The Voice," Wichita native Chris Mann will be performing at the Wichita Grand Opera's Champagne Opera Ball on May 6. Mann, who performed in Music Theatre for Young People while he lived in Wichita, is coming off of the national tour of "The Phantom of the Opera," where he played the Phantom for more than 700 performances. Tickets to the ball are $200 per guest, or $1,500 for a table of ten.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drugs in central ks
|Apr 25
|opiophile
|2
|The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f...
|Apr 22
|Scott
|4
|brothel behind texas roadhouse (Aug '08)
|Apr 21
|moe
|49
|Judge Seth Rundle
|Apr 21
|Concerned citizen
|1
|Bryan Wooten
|Apr 19
|mean
|9
|Clint Rada
|Apr 14
|Amanda
|1
|Cruz supports Estes in competitive congressiona...
|Apr 14
|Hillary got thumped
|28
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC