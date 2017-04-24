Chris Mann returns for Wichita Grand ...

Chris Mann returns for Wichita Grand Opera fundraiser

Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Known internationally for his work on "The Voice," Wichita native Chris Mann will be performing at the Wichita Grand Opera's Champagne Opera Ball on May 6. Mann, who performed in Music Theatre for Young People while he lived in Wichita, is coming off of the national tour of "The Phantom of the Opera," where he played the Phantom for more than 700 performances. Tickets to the ball are $200 per guest, or $1,500 for a table of ten.

