Chief justice: Court workers need raises now, and we need $20 million to do it

Salaries that have seen little to no increases over the past nine years have prompted leaders of the Kansas Judicial Branch to ask lawmakers to find $20 million in the budget to fund pay raises for the state's court staff. Wages for court-related job classifications are below market in all categories, with employees - including judges - making 4.6 percent to 22.2 percent less than their counterparts in other states and the District of Columbia, according to a study from the National Center for State Courts commissioned by the Kansas Judicial Branch.

