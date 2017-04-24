Changes to Wichitaa s branch libraries recommended
Wichita's libraries are the lowest funded in the region, and all the branch libraries have room for improvement, a Wichita State University study has found. The analysis recommends tailoring the branches' book collections, technology, meeting spaces and ambience to better fit with the areas they serve.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
