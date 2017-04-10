Causing fatal crash earns Wichita man...

Causing fatal crash earns Wichita man 13 years in prison

42 min ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

A man convicted of causing a fatal traffic collision in south Wichita last year was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison on Friday. Richard L. Johnson, 53, was sentenced to 162 months in prison by Sedgwick County District Court Judge Terry Pulliam.

Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

