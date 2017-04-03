Capitol beats: Flat tax falls flat in...

Capitol beats: Flat tax falls flat in Week 12

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Sen. Jeff Longbine, R-Emporia, after Sen. Carolyn McGinn, R-Sedgwick, congratulated one of the state's regents universities for joining the American Athletic Conference. Sen. Caryn Tyson, R-Parker, on a flat tax proposal that the Senate's tax committee, which she chairs, crafted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 4 cases of measles confirmed in Toronto and Mis... Apr 1 Pandemic 2
Travel trailer parking ordinances Mar 31 Merlin 1
Do you have a drug problem? Do you have childre... Mar 30 Topo Geego 2
Domestic abuse (Aug '16) Mar 22 fearful 23
Wichita State sucks Mar 20 Cats Fan 1
News Illegal immigrants from Mexico, Guatemala charg... Mar 20 spud 9
Bryan Wooten Mar 14 Bryan Wooten is a... 7
See all Wichita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Forum Now

Wichita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Final Four
  5. Mexico
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Tornado
  4. Pakistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Wichita, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,886 • Total comments across all topics: 280,176,684

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC