Brownback celebrates bill signing in Wichita, political storm awaits in Topeka
Gov. Sam Brownback took to the road Wednesday to sign a bill authorizing the affiliation of Wichita State University and the Wichita Area Technical College, the two largest public higher education institutions in Sedgwick County. It's among the least controversial of 31 bills made law by Brownback during the 2017 legislative session and, without a doubt, incapable of replicating political backlash created by his vetoes of bills that featured major state income tax reform and expansion eligibility for health care under Medicaid.
