Brownback celebrates bill signing in ...

Brownback celebrates bill signing in Wichita, political storm awaits in Topeka

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Capital-Journal

Gov. Sam Brownback took to the road Wednesday to sign a bill authorizing the affiliation of Wichita State University and the Wichita Area Technical College, the two largest public higher education institutions in Sedgwick County. It's among the least controversial of 31 bills made law by Brownback during the 2017 legislative session and, without a doubt, incapable of replicating political backlash created by his vetoes of bills that featured major state income tax reform and expansion eligibility for health care under Medicaid.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cruz supports Estes in competitive congressiona... 5 hr Ur a psycho 26
News Republicans survive election scare, narrowly wi... Wed SirPrize 5
News The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f... Wed Mikey 4
News The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f... Wed BuildTheWall 1
News 4 cases of measles confirmed in Toronto and Mis... Apr 1 Pandemic 2
Travel trailer parking ordinances Mar 31 Merlin 1
Do you have a drug problem? Do you have childre... Mar 30 Topo Geego 2
See all Wichita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Forum Now

Wichita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Wichita, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,226 • Total comments across all topics: 280,273,643

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC