Blaze Fast-Firea d Pizza to open at least two Wichita restaurants

For shoppers who need some fuel for all that new shopping at Greenwich Place at K-96 and Greenwich, there will be a new dining option late this summer. Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza is going to open in a two-tenant building that's under construction in front of Buy Buy Baby and where the new Stein Mart is opening in September .

